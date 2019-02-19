Fire for Effect Athletics Recognizes National Vet Girls Rock Day

Posted 10:33 AM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34AM, February 19, 2019

MANAYUNK, PA - On Tuesday morning, veterans at Fire for Effect Athletics were celebrating National Vet Girls Rock Day and worked out with PHL17's Matt Alba.

According to their website, Vet Girls Rock Day helps women veterans support one another and to share resources, build relationships and spread awareness concerning the needs of women veterans.

Since the Revolutionary War, women have served in the armed forces, and many have not been recognized for their service. Today, the contributions of nearly 2 million women veterans deserve acknowledgment. National Vet Girls ROCK Day celebrates the bonds they formed and their experiences through military service.

Tell us about your favorite woman veteran and use #VetGirlsROCKDay to share on social media.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.