Fire for Effect Athletics Recognizes National Vet Girls Rock Day

MANAYUNK, PA - On Tuesday morning, veterans at Fire for Effect Athletics were celebrating National Vet Girls Rock Day and worked out with PHL17's Matt Alba.

According to their website, Vet Girls Rock Day helps women veterans support one another and to share resources, build relationships and spread awareness concerning the needs of women veterans.

Since the Revolutionary War, women have served in the armed forces, and many have not been recognized for their service. Today, the contributions of nearly 2 million women veterans deserve acknowledgment. National Vet Girls ROCK Day celebrates the bonds they formed and their experiences through military service.

Tell us about your favorite woman veteran and use #VetGirlsROCKDay to share on social media.