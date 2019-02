× #TrackTakeover turns SEPTA Station into an Art Gallery

For one month, all 110 advertising spaces at SEPTA’s Walnut-Locust subway station will be filled with pieces of art.

It’s part of a campaign called Track Takeover which challenges advertisers to be more thoughtful about the images they display in public places.

The campaign is a collaboration between City Fitness and Rory Creative.

One of the artists spoke with PHL17’s Khiree Stewart.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here to see more of the images.