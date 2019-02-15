Bouche Bridal Showcase Will Make Your Wedding Planning a Breeze

Valentine’s Day is over, but love in still in the air!

Wedding season is coming up, and planning can be overwhelming.

If you need help, check out the Bouche Bridal Showcase this Sunday in the event center at SugarHouse Casino in Bensalem.

About 50 wedding experts will be on hand to answer questions, give advice and inspiration.

Local vendors will also be there to help you pick gowns, flowers, food, drinks, and of course, the cake!

There will even be signature gift bags for each bride, and a chance to win prizes.

The event is from noon until 3 PM. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

For more information and tickets, click here.