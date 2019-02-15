“Big Philly Beerfest” Comes to PA Convention Center this Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Craft beer lovers rejoice! The Big Philly Beerfest will bring hundreds of beers and over 125 national and local brewers to the Pennsylvania Convention Center this weekend.

Breweries and beer enthusiasts from across the region will gather on two January evenings for an unlimited sampling of fresh craft beers of all styles, and tastes and a whole lotta fun! All while raising funds for Animal Rescue Partners, a 501-c-3 organization dedicated to supporting numerous animal rescues, pet adoption groups, and community spay/neuter programs in the Philadelphia area and beyond.

Buy Tix here!

Click here for more info!