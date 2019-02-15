“Big Philly Beerfest” Comes to PA Convention Center this Weekend

Posted 11:23 AM, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:27AM, February 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Craft beer lovers rejoice! The Big Philly Beerfest will bring hundreds of beers and over 125 national and local brewers to the Pennsylvania Convention Center this weekend.

Breweries and beer enthusiasts from across the region will gather on two January evenings for an unlimited sampling of fresh craft beers of all styles, and tastes and a whole lotta fun! All while raising funds for Animal Rescue Partners, a 501-c-3 organization dedicated to supporting numerous animal rescues, pet adoption groups, and community spay/neuter programs in the Philadelphia area and beyond.

Buy Tix here!

Click here for more info!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.