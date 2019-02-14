More Valentine’s Day Gifts with Limor Suss

Posted 8:51 AM, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:50AM, February 14, 2019

*The following post is sponsored.

If you're still looking for a gift for that special someone, Limor Suss has gift ideas! First, something for your little Valentine. Twisty Petz are dazzling gem bracelets that transform into adorable animals with just two twists. There are over 60 pets to collect!

It's the gift of glam with the newest Naked palette! You can pick up the Urban Decay Naked Cherry palate with 12 shades from ivory to dark cherry for $49 at urbandecay.com.

Next, uncork the romance this Valentine's Day. Pinot Noir is perfect for the holiday, and Erath has a fruit flavored, ready to drink style of wine perfect for your dinner. And if you love Rose, 14 Hands has the perfect style for you to enjoy.

Happy Valentine's Day!

