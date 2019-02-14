Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Drinks Based On Philadelphia-Themed Movie Couples

Want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with cocktails, and pay homage to the city of Philadelphia?
Manatawny Still Works Tasting Room at 1603 E Passyunk Avenue in South Philly can help you do just that.
Head bartender Ben Spirk is offering these pairs of drinks:
- Rocky and Adrian from Rocky
- Classic with Keystone whiskey, bitters and demarara sugar
- Chocolate washed Keystone whiskey, bitters and cherry
- Pat and Tiffany from Silver Linings Playbook
- Rutter rum, tart cherry and lime
- Hidden River gin, lemon and egg white
- Katie and Angie from Baby Mama
- Vodka, fig and honey and basil
- Vodka, grapefruit and honey and mint
- Scott and Stefan from Best in Show
- Odd Fellows gin, aperitif and grapefruit bitters
- Odd Fellows gin, Bubbly Rose and lemon
You can get each of these for $18 tonight from 5 PM until 11 PM. For more information, click here.