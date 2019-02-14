Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Drinks Based On Philadelphia-Themed Movie Couples

Want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with cocktails, and pay homage to the city of Philadelphia?

Manatawny Still Works Tasting Room at 1603 E Passyunk Avenue in South Philly can help you do just that.

Head bartender Ben Spirk is offering these pairs of drinks:

  • Rocky and Adrian from Rocky
    • Classic with Keystone whiskey, bitters and demarara sugar
    • Chocolate washed Keystone whiskey, bitters and cherry
  • Pat and Tiffany from Silver Linings Playbook
    • Rutter rum, tart cherry and lime
    • Hidden River gin, lemon and egg white
  • Katie and Angie from Baby Mama
    • Vodka, fig and honey and basil
    • Vodka, grapefruit and honey and mint
  • Scott and Stefan from Best in Show
    • Odd Fellows gin, aperitif and grapefruit bitters
    • Odd Fellows gin, Bubbly Rose and lemon

You can get each of these for $18 tonight from 5 PM until 11 PM. For more information, click here.

