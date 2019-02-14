Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Drinks Based On Philadelphia-Themed Movie Couples

Want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with cocktails, and pay homage to the city of Philadelphia?

Manatawny Still Works Tasting Room at 1603 E Passyunk Avenue in South Philly can help you do just that.

Head bartender Ben Spirk is offering these pairs of drinks:

Rocky and Adrian from Rocky Classic with Keystone whiskey, bitters and demarara sugar Chocolate washed Keystone whiskey, bitters and cherry

Pat and Tiffany from Silver Linings Playbook Rutter rum, tart cherry and lime Hidden River gin, lemon and egg white

Katie and Angie from Baby Mama Vodka, fig and honey and basil Vodka, grapefruit and honey and mint

Scott and Stefan from Best in Show Odd Fellows gin, aperitif and grapefruit bitters Odd Fellows gin, Bubbly Rose and lemon



You can get each of these for $18 tonight from 5 PM until 11 PM. For more information, click here.