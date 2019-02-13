Valentine’s Day Gifts with Limor Suss

Posted 6:28 AM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27AM, February 13, 2019

*The following post is sponsored.

If you're still looking for a gift for that special someone, Limor Suss has gift ideas for men and women, like the Rosa Regale semi-dry red sparkling wine for $11.99. You can also pick up the Urban Decay Naked Cherry palate with 12 shades from ivory to dark cherry for $49 at urbandecay.com.

For the men, check out Man Crates. This wooden crate comes with a crow bar to open it, and gifts like a jerky heart filled with exotic jerky meats or a salami bouquet. You can also get a personalized whiskey crate.

Happy Valentine's Day!

For more information, go to Limor Suss's website.

