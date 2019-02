The Debra Sparks Dance Company has dedicated the month of February to a “Spread the Love” campaign in Bucks County.

If you're looking to get involved, there's two ways to donate:

1. Bring non-perishable items to Debra Sparks Dance Works in Newton, Bucks County. Studio hours can be found here.

2. Send out an e-card to your loved ones. E-cards include a Valentine's Day dance with a sweet message attached.