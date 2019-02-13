× Host a Romantic and Fun Paint Party at Your Home

If you’re still looking for something to do to celebrate Valentine’s Day, have you ever considered a paint party for you and your loved one?

Jalissa Bard, owner of Queen J Paints, wants to be the host of your night! She will bring all of the art supplies and even rose petals and candles right to your home.

She visited us in our home at the PHL17 studio to host our very own Morning News paint party.

You can paint with that special someone, or you can have a fun time with friends or even coworkers.

Jalissa hosts seasonal themed parties for nearly every holiday! For more information, click here.