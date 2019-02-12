Moshulu Offers Special Valentine’s Day Menu

Posted 9:26 AM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25AM, February 12, 2019

Whether you’re looking for a meal to prepare for your Valentine, a special dessert for that special someone, or even a nice restaurant to go to on the big day, Chef Anthony Bonnett from the Moshulu has you covered!

He showed us some dishes that’ll be on the menu this week to spice things up. They include roasted pepper tortellini, sea scallops with figs and pomegranate, tuna with crispy rice, and a chocolate torte with strawberry macaroon and a Neapolitan stacked cake.

For more information on the dishes and restaurant, visit Moshulu.com.

