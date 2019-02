With Valentine’s Day coming up this week, many people are planning to get bouquets to give to that special someone.

Carl Alan, from PHL17 Top Spots winner Carl Alan Floral Artistry, came by to show us exactly how they put together their flower arrangements, so you can put one together at home if you’re on a budget.

They also showcased three of the beautiful bouquets sold in their shop at 1700 Market Street in Philadelphia.

For more information, visit CarlAlan.com.