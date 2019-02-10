Growing up, Niya Dorsey found that there weren’t many dolls that she felt represented her. When she gave birth to her first daughter Malia, she knew she wanted more for her. Thus began Brains and Beauty Dolls, a series of beautiful, life-like dolls that have real human hair, speak empowering phrases, and have features of girls of color.

These dolls are extremely important for young girls of color. Not only do they have dolls that look like them, they can also practice doing hair like theirs. Brains and Beauty Dolls have hair that comes in an afro but can be washed, dried and styled without burning. In addition, the empowering phrases that the dolls speak are meant to inspire young girls in a world full of negativity to become powerful leaders.

As of February 2019, Malia is the only doll available for purchase. Khari will be released in March 2019, and Imani’s release date is TBD. To purchase the dolls or Niya’s other merchandise, visit brainsandbeautydolls.com.