IN FOCUS: Black History Month

This week we are celebrating the accomplishments of African-Americans in the Delaware Valley in honor of Black History Month.

Joining host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall on In Focus is artist Ernel Martinez of Mural Arts Philadelphia. We sit down with Mr. Martinez who tells us about the Black History Month Mural Tour featuring many legendary figures in Philadelphia history including Sixers great Dr. Julius Irving and Civil Rights activist Cecil B. Moore.

Next, we are joined by Tracey T. Williams, City of Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner of Records. She shares with us some great information about the records department’s first ever Black History Month exhibit highlighting African American pioneers and change agents who had a huge impact on Philadelphia including Octavius V. Catto, educator, civil rights activist and athlete – and Jane Johnson who was a slave traveling with her two sons and master through Philadelphia. We hear how Ms. Johnson bravely and boldly stood up and earned her freedom in Philadelphia.

And, we turn to health. It’s a one stop shop for men – hair and health. PHL17’s Demetria Green reports how black men and using the barbershop to get a haircut and health screening. Psychiatrist Dr. Karriem Salaam who works in Philadelphia and is a co-author of a book on African-Americans and mental health joins us to continue this conversation and provide important health tips. Dr. Salaam co-authored a book with several other medical professionals called, Mind Matters: A Resource Guide to Psychiatry for Black Communities. In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.