Valentine’s Day Gifting Outside of Roses & Chocolate

It’s hard to believe we’re reaching the halfway point for the month of February. If you’re looking for some gifting ideas for your loved ones this Valentine’s Day, Lifestyle Expert Nicolette Brycki has some out-of-the-box ideas.

Nicolette has three tips when it comes to shopping for the lady in your life:

1. Ask yourself who she is. What does she like? What does she not like?

2. Determine the relationship. Is she your wife, mother, daughter?

3. Don't buy her what she needs. Indulge her!

Ladies if you want to treat yourself this holiday, Usual Wines is a great option. The wines are made in small, sustainably-farmed batches. Instead of opening up an entire bottle, you can enjoy one large glass or two smaller ones.

If you're looking for your mom or grandmom, It Cosmetics infuses anti-aging skincare into their products. If you're looking for someone who's a bit younger and tech-savy, LuMee's phone cases give you the perfect selfie lighting.

Want to keep it classic? Ali's Wagon in Fairmount has hand-printed brass cuffs with a variety of fun sayings.

Happy shopping!