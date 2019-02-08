Phanatic sends Phillies’ gear off to Spring Training in Clearwater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, PA - On Friday morning, the Phillie Phanatic helped pack two 28-foot trailers full of gear, as the Philadelphia Phillies prepare to head to Clearwater for spring training.

The undertaking began early in the morning when a custom-designed Old Dominion Phillies Spring Training Truck maneuvered its way down the Phillies truck ramp toward the team's Clubhouse, where dozens of employees packed and loaded up the trailer with thousands of much-needed items for Spring Training.

Items from the Phillies Clubhouse that were loaded onto the trailer included: 10,000 POWERADE cups; 2,400 baseballs; 2,000 short and long sleeve shirts; 1,200 bats; 900 socks; 600 pairs of pants; 600 batting practice hats; 350 pairs of shorts; 300 batting gloves; 250 batting practice tops; 200 fleeces; 200 light jackets; 140 batting helmets; 125 leather and elastic belts; 75 pairs of assorted spike, plastic and turf shoes; 40 heavy jackets; 20 coolers and a half pallet of POWERADE mix; 12 sets of golf clubs; six bikes and one Phanatic hot dog launcher.

The truck will then then travel 1,058 miles, passing through eight states, before being unloaded at its final destination of Spectrum Field on Sunday, February 10 - just three days before the first official workout for Phillies pitchers and catchers on Wednesday, February 13.