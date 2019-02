Every year, February 8th recognizes National Boy Scouts Day. This year it’s the 109th anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America.

Scout Executive Daniel Templar and scouts Cortea and Mara joined PHL17 to celebrate with some knot tying and crafts.

"Today is a great day to be a scout. Scouting programs around the country have never been more inclusive and our membership has never been more diverse than it is right now," said Templar.

