× Community College of Philadelphia Unveils Upgrades to Biology Labs

The Community College of Philadelphia made some major upgrades to their six biology labs.

Officials say the more than $7 million dollars in improvements are the first of its kind for the labs since its installation in the early 1980s.

They said it’s much needed because more than 25 percent of degrees awarded to the college’s class of 2018 were in STEM fields.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials at the college gave PHL17's Khiree Stewart a tour.