Adopt a Pet: Levi

Meet Levi! This handsome fella is looking for love!

With Levi you will never have a dull day because this two-year-old is full of spunk. He is a fun-loving, silly guy, who would do great with an active family.

Levi has been unlucky in the past, his owner passed away and unfortunately the family members caring for him could no longer provide for him. He was very nervous when he first arrived at the Animal Welfare Association and deserves a forever home.

His honey-colored eyes will be sure to melt your heart. Click here to learn more!