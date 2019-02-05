Game Day Snacks with Limor Suss

No big game bash is good without some game day snacks! Lifestyle expert Limor Suss has some delicious ideas.

First, check out Old El Paso's Game Day Taco Kit. It comes with everything you need for a great taco bar, including taco shells, bowls, tortillas, and seasonings. It's all in one easy box!

Next, check out these healthy veggie options. New appetizer bites from Yves Veggie Cuisine comes in two different flavors. Just pop them in the oven for 10 minutes, or until they're crispy.

It wouldn't be a football feast without delicious dip! Check out Dorot Garden's pre-portioned dips. Simply defrost the cube and incorporate it into your favorite recipe!

Of course you need something to put your dips on, too. Absolutely Gluten Free is a great option. Their crispy, flavorful crackers are made with potatoes instead of soy corn and rice.

How about a food that's tapping into the power of veggies? CauliPower are products made from real cauliflower, meaning they're nutrient rich and naturally gluten free.

Meanwhile, Sweet Potatoasts are another tasty treat. They're frozen, ready-to-make roasted sweet potato slices. They offer a one-ingredient solution to gluten-free toasts.

With all of these foods, you have to have something good to drink. Mix Fusions is a line of flavorful sangrias and moscatos. And fun fact- they were created by rapper Nicki Minaj. They have single serve twist-off bottles, and full size bottles do the trick for larger parties. With all the flavors they have, there's an option for everyone.