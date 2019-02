We all know of the dangers of getting a lack of sleep- but what can we do to help ourselves?

Dr. Anita Ko from Drexel Sleep Medicine told us more about the importance of getting good sleep and tips on how we can get a better night’s rest.

-Make sleeping a priority.

-Have a consistent sleep schedule.

-Figure out how much sleep you need.

-Start winding down early.

-Limit bright lights and electronics.