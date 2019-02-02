IN FOCUS: Heart Health Month

Our focus is sharing tips and important information aimed at keeping your heart healthy along with ways to combat heart disease.

Dr. Jimmie Ellis III, Founder and Senior Pastor of Victory Christian Center in Southwest Philadelphia is with us to talk about a program that’s in conjunction with the American Heart Association which will bring a farmer’s market in two months to the church to encourage people to eat healthy meals. Zakiyyah Morrison a heart attack survivor is with us sharing her story and explains that women must be persistent in advocating for their health. She suffered a heart attack while pregnant and shares her personal story.

Dr. Rene Alvarez Junior is a cardiologist from Jefferson University Health and helps raise awareness for the American Heart Association. And, helping students prosper in the historic town of Lawnside, New Jersey. The Lawnside Education Foundation helps students academically and in life. The nonprofit raises funds for its media center, books and trips for students in their district. Dr. Sandra G. Strothers Ph.D., Lawnside Education Foundation, Inc. President is with us as well as Dr. Ronn Johnson who is the Lawnside School District Superintendent.

Student Raheel Abdul Jalil of the NAACP Camden County East Youth Council 2nd Vice President talks about the support students receive including help with college tours. And, Pink Goes Red. That’s the name of a fun and important health event happening in Camden at the Kroc Center where healthy cooking demonstrations will be conducted as well as health and fitness workshops. Sharon Hopson -- AKA Sorority, Inc. Theta Pi Omega President and Dr. Tenesha Shaw-Mason - AKA Sorority, Inc. Theta Pi Omega Health & Wellness Program Chair talk about how the event is part of the sororities local and national mission. Host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall is a member of the sorority. In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.