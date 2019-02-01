Winter Trends with Valerie Greenberg

*The following post is sponsored.

Joining us with your winter must haves in lifestyle expert, Valerie Greenberg!

Take care of your skin during this vulnerable and drying weather with DefenAge Skincare Skincare 1-Step Multi-Cleanse with natural probiotics. This new cleanser melts away makeup, dirt, oil, surface debris and air pollution while hydrating the skin and works on even water-resistant eye makeup (even water-proof eyeliner and mascara). This retails for $52 at wwww.Defenage.com.

Tizo® photoceutical® am replenish SPF 40 is especially exciting because the company is actually based here in the Philadelphia area. It's also a clean, mineral-based SPF that you should be wearing daily - even in the winter. This silky anti-aging SPF is formulated with transparent mineral zinc oxide and free of chemical sunscreens. This retails at http://www.Amazon.Com for $49.99. For more information, visit http://www.Tizofusion.Com

Make sure your hair looks its best in winter weather with Marc Anthony True Professional Dream Big Volume Volumizing Super Powder. The volumizing super powder is part of Marc Anthony’s new dream big volume collection, filled with cellulose-based, body building microfibers to add extra layers of fullness and volume to hair. Unlike other invisible powders, this pint sized powder utilizes a unique precision spray applicator to let you target the virtually invisible puff of root-boosting powder to the base of the hair for instant results. In consumer testing, the volumizing super powder was actually shown to result in 2x more volume for a full 24hrs. This retails at Rite Aid for $8.99

To kick off the new year, Classpass is offering new members a free month! Classpass is a monthly subscription service providing access to the world’s largest network of boutique fitness studios and gyms. One of the best ways to cure the winter blues is with a new workout and so many different type of exercises classes to try.