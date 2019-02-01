Prevent Cavities in Children with Tips From Local Dentist

February is the beginning of Children’s Dental Awareness month, and according to a recent study, cases of tooth decay have gone up in recent years.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, our kids may be chowing down on lots of chocolates and sweets.

Dr. Shimma Abudilla from Rittenhouse Family Dental talked to us about what causes cavities, and what we can do to prevent them.

-Limit snacking between meals.

-Do not eat sugar after teeth are brushed.

-Begin fluoride treatments in children as young as one year old.

-Teach kids how to brush their teeth as early as one year old. Remember to use soft bristles only