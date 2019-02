Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chestnut Hill is transformed into a winter wonderland for a two-day festival. The unique ice themed attractions showcase the beauty of the historic business district.

Some of the features include an iceless ice rink, live ice sculpting demonstration, ice bar, cozy warming stations, chili tasting from 10 different restaurants and a Yurt Village.

The festival kicks off Friday February 1 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, February 2 at noon.

For more information click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video