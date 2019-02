Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Betty! She is sweet, wiggly and loves everyone.

This 3-year-old Pittie mix gets along with everyone, even kids and would be a great addition to your family. She wants all the love you are able to give her, including lots of belly rubs.

She is gentle, happy and deserves a forever home.

You can find her at the PSPCA, she's waiting for you!