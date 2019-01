× Camden Firefighters Brave Extreme Cold to Battle Fire

Firefighters in Camden, New Jersey braved extreme temperatures to put out a building fire.

The fire happened around 2:00 a..m. at two abandoned buildings at the 400 block of Chestnut Street.

The frigid temperatures caused water to freeze on power lines and on the road. Crews called in salt trucks to de-ice the road.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.