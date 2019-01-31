Better For You Big Game Eats

*The following post is sponsored.

Are you ready for the Big Game this weekend? Registered Dietitian Kelly Jones has proof that you can score major points with better for you eating options.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Big Game is a day of indulgence for a lot of sports fans and you can still enjoy delicious food and drinks without the guilt by making simple swaps. When it comes to beer, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is an organic beer made from ingredients inspired by nature.

"As of this month, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold has the USDA stamp of approval as certified organic. It's the first major beer brand to have this distinction," said Jones.

Each bottle contains only 85 calories and 2.5 grams of carbs. For more information visit their site.

Before enjoying the heartier dishes, appetizers are a must. Adding Wonderful Pistachios can upgrade a classic cheese board. Nearly 90% of the fats found in pistachios are the better for you mono and polo unsaturated types.

"Pistachios offer a good source of protein and fiber and keep you fuller longer."

All the information you need is right here. Now when it comes to the main dishes, BBQ is always a popular party option. Jones brought along chicken sliders with an interesting twist.

"The sliders get their sauciness from POM Wonderful’s 100% pomegranate juice. I added a little southwestern flair with chili powder and fresh cilantro. Pure pomegranate juice contains polyphenol antioxidants, which are plant compounds that are being actively studied in the areas of athletic performance, memory and cognition and gut health."

Each 8 oz bottle contains the juice of two whole pomegranates and as much potassium as a medium banana. For more on this, click here.