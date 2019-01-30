Get Ready For Cold Weather With The Home Depot

*The following post is sponsored.

During winter months, it’s important to keep your home warm and cozy with proper insulation. Anthony Hudgins from The Home Depot shared some tips.

According to the EPA, you can save at least $200 a year on heating and cooling costs by sealing all those nooks and crannies along with adding insulation. The Green Fiber Low Dust Cellulose Blown-In Insulation creates a thermal blanket to lower energy costs and reduce noise. Another great solution is the Owens Corning AttiCat PINK Expanding Fiberglass Blown-In Insulation System.

"One of the big things we normally miss is the attic steps. The Attic Stairway Insulator pops up, goes right over your attic steps and keeps all the cold air out," said Hudgins.

The insulation maintains its R-value over time to provide temperature and noise control. Owens Corning Thermafiber Fire and Sound Guard Mineral Wool Insulation can also be added to any interior wall to provide acoustic control and fire protection.

The average home has enough air leakage to add up to a two-foot square hole, that’s like leaving a window open all day. Sealing and insulating the shell of your home like the outer walls, ceiling, windows, doors and floors is often the most cost effective way to improve the energy efficiency and comfort of your home.

"One inexpensive, fast air sealing solution is GREAT STUFF Window and Door Insulating Foam. It's a minimal-expanding foam with a low pressure build that forms a durable, airtight and water-resistant seal."

Other options include a Window Insulation Kit and Double Draft Stop for doors or windows among many other things.

If you have a few needs that extend beyond your DIY skills, you can enlist The Home Depot’s certified professionals. The Home Depot offers local, licensed and insured professionals to get the job done.