Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting in shape can be fun at the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts. You don't have to be training for Cirque Du Soleil to take their classes.

They offer classes for all ages and skill levels. Learn to swing from a trapeze, walk on a tight rope, perfect your handstands or hang from fabrics coming from the ceiling.

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts is also fun for kids! Click here to learn about their spring break camp coming up in April.

