New Year, New You

With the new year well under way, we all want to look our best. Kate De Ponte shared with us tips on how to make 2019 our most gorgeous year yet! From innovations in hair care to new drugstore must-haves, she’s got the scoop.

First, we have to check out the LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops. They are perfect for this time of year when our eyes could use a little extra help in the redness department. Just one drop starts working in one minute and lasts up to eight hours, helping make eyes look more vibrant. You can get these drops for just $14.99 at major retailers.

Healthy hair starts with how you care for it when it's wet. To help prevent damage before taking a shower, AQUIS Prime Water Defense Prewash can help make strands water repellent and reduce frizz. After your shower, the AQUIS Prime Rapid Dry Hair Turban wicks away water and cuts drying time by 50 percent. You can get these for under $30 at aquis.com.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Foundation Stick and Neutrogena Hydro Boost Illuminator cover, conceal and contour with moisture and a smooth finish. The lightweight formula blends effortlessly. These are just $14.99 at drugstores.

When it comes to skincare, Clean&Clear has us covered! The Lemon Exfoliating Slices are enriched with lemon extract and vitamin C to cut through oil and dissolve dirt deep down in our pores. You can get them for just $5.99 at Walmart.com.