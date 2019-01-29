Comic Universe to Close After 40 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM, PA - After nearly 40 years in business, the owner of Comic Universe on Macdade Boulevard says he plans to close shop in May.

Frank Link, who has run the shop since 1979, says he and his wife are facing health issues and he cannot run it like he used to!

Link says the shop's closing will be bittersweet as they host a 40th anniversary celebration and three-day sale beginning Feb 20th. The sale will be capped by an auction Saturday, Feb 23rd.

Unless circumstances change, Link said the store will close its doors forever when his lease runs out in May.