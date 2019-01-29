And the 2019 Viewers’ Choice Winners are…

Posted 7:42 PM, January 29, 2019

PHL17, home of the Mummers, is excited to announce the winners of the 2019 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Viewers’ Choice Awards. Winners were chosen by popular vote on PHL17.com.

Congratulations to Quaker City String Band for their performance, “Last But Naut Least” and Avenuers New Year Brigade for their performance, “Reflections of China.”

For photos and videos of the 2019 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade and Fancy Brigade Finale, along with past parades, visit PHL17.com/mummers. Enjoy videos of the winning performances below.

