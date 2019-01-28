Learn How to Make Cider at Local Taproom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local cider company is sharing their love for cider making with Philadelphians in the form of education.

Hale and True in Bella Vista is now offering cider making courses, where you can learn how to make your very own cider at home.

Over the course of five weeks you will attend three sessions. Owners Kerry and Risa McKenzie will guide you through the entire process and also provide you with all the materials you need.

To learn more about the courses or about the ciders on tap in the Hale and True taproom click here.

