Now Open: Center City’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary

PHILADELPHIA, PA - On Thursday, Beyond / Hello opened its doors on 12th and Sansom to medical marijuana patients, in turn, becoming Center City Philadelphia's first ever, legal marijuana dispensary.

The dispensary offers a full menu of lab certified and state-approved products, including dry leaf (flower), concentrates, oil cartridges, capsules, hard concentrates, tinctures, topicals, batteries, chargers and more.

The outside of Center City’s 1st medical marijuana dispensary on 12th and Sansom has projectors inside that display patient testimonials outside. Staff tells me they want everyone walking by to understand that “marijuana is helping, not hurting people.” @phl17 @Beyond_Cannabis pic.twitter.com/HERxFiBIgp — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) January 24, 2019

A pretty unique feature at this location would be their patient testimonials that are projected onto the exterior windows of the building. Staff members say they want to show skeptics of medicinal marijuana that patients come from all walks of life.

Who can register for Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program?

There are 21 Department of Health approved medical conditions. A full list can be found here. To register for a PA Medicinal Marijuana ID Card, just follow the following steps: