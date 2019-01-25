Looking For Weekend Plans? We’ve Got Upcoming Events in Atlantic City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it's cold outside, it's not as easy to find weekend plans... but we've got you covered.

Whitney Ullman, entertainment expert has a list of fun events coming up in Atlantic City.

Tonight, January 25th - KC and the Sunshine Band at Hard Rock Cafe Atlantic City

January 26th - Wing Wars at Golden Nugget

January 26th - Kevin Federline at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's

Febrary 1st and 2nd - Tim McGraw at Hard Rock Cafe Atlantic City

February 2nd - Melissa Gorga at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's

