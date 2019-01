Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Choco! This Chihuahua Pomeranian mix is a playful little 7-year-old. He loves making new friends, especially if they are willing to scratch his belly or give him cheese.

He is dog friendly, cat friendly and kid friendly. Sweet Choco is house trained and a very quiet pup. No yapping from this tiny guy.

This love bug is waiting for a family to cuddle up with!

Visit Tiny Paws Rescue to learn more.