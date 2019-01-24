Tips To Help You Train Your Pet

We all love our furry friends, but sometimes they just won’t behave.

If you want to train your pet to be on their best behavior, Opportunity Barks Behavior and Training has some tips to help you.

These include training games you can play with your pup that will also teach them good manners. These include a Yo-Yo game that engages your dog and can teach them control around food and scent games that can teach them to come back to you, and more.

These tips can work with training any breed of dog at any age.

Opportunity Barks has three locations- Quakertown, East Falls, and Old City. For more information, visit opbarks.com.