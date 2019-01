× Baby Penguins, Hippos, and Sea Turtles Dominate the Adventure Aquarium

The Adventure Aquarium recently named their new baby penguins. Folks there held a contest and the winning names were Mulan and Mushu.

The penguins are just one of several attractions at the aquarium.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart visited the aquarium and got to see the baby penguins and feed their sea turtles and hippos.

Click here to learn more about the Adventure Aquarium.