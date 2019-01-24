76ers Fieldhouse Opens in Wilmington Delaware

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMINGTON, DEL. - The Delaware Blue Coats just played their first game in their new home, the 76ers Fieldhouse!

The Sixers' NBA G-League affiliate has been building the new facility over the last five months. The fieldhouse is a 161,000-square-foot multi-sport facility in Wilmington, DE near the riverfront featuring 2,030 bowl seats, 158 court-side seats, and 158 second-row court-side seats.

Management touts the new facility as a, "beacon for youth sports in the area," considering youth athletic leagues will play tournaments on the three NBA regulation sized courts.

In March, they plan to open indoor and outdoor turf soccer fields at the site as well.