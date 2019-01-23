Three Tips To Spruce Up Your Resume

Posted 9:34 AM, January 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29AM, January 23, 2019

Before you think about switching careers, you need to look over your resume! It plays a vital role in whether or not you land that dream job.

Jamie Simon and Lindsay Myketey from The BOSS Group joined us with three tips to spruce up your resume. The ladies also critiqued our brave intern Keith Aversa’s resume.

Here's their top three tips:

1. Consider your resume an ever-changing document. It should be editable and catered to the job description you're applying for.

2. Include a link to your LinkedIn account.

3. Have multiple people look over your resume for critiques.

