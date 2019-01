× The Bakery House Whips Up Pies for National Pie Day

January 23rd is National Pie Day and some bakeries are celebrating by baking up different kinds of pies.

Folks at The Bakery House in Bryn Mawr showed PHL17’s Khiree Stewart how to make apple, cherry, and blueberry pies.

The Bakery House has been a staple in Bryn Mawr for 30 years!

