Geno's Steaks has bottled up their family hot sauce recipe for their customers to enjoy at home.

The homemade hot sauce has been a popular request over the years by cheesesteak lovers. The Philly staple has always offered small portions of it at their steak shop to customers, but now for the first time ever they are selling it by the bottle.

You can purchase it at their South Philly location or online.