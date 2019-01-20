On Weekend Philler Episode 311, we check out Philadelphia's first board game cafe: ThirstyDice, find some pups their fur-ever homes at Mums and Mutts Fall Festival, enjoy a kid-free and magic-filled night at The Franklin Institute's Science After Hours Wizard School, get our scare on with style at Laurel Hill Cemetery's Gravedigger's Ball, honor Michael "Grizz" Maguire with Westville Brewery's Grizz's LRB, and support our friends with Cystic Fibrosis at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Delaware Valley Chapter's Stair Climb!
- Thirsty Dice
- Mums and Mutts
- Science After Hours Wizard School
- Gravedigger's Ball
- Westville Brewery's Grizz's LRB
- CFF Stair Climb
