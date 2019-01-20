PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you’ve been searching for a way to disconnect and interact with friends in ways that don’t involve cell phones, computer screens and social media, then Philly’s first board game café may be the perfect solution! Thirsty Dice is a place you can go to grab a bite to eat, have a cup of coffee and try out a new board game. Weekend Philler got a closer look at what sets the Thirsty Dice experience apart from your typical restaurant/bar setting. We’re checking out the selection of boardgames in their library, tasting some of their most popular snacks and sipping a few of their sweetest beverages. See for yourself here:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=372258940228339