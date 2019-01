We love helping Megan McFarland and the Mummers find homes for our furry friends in need!

This is the Mums and Mutts 9th Annual Festival, complete with adoptable animals, a puppy photo booth, raffle bags, food, fun and more! This event raises awareness and money for local animal shelters in the area. To support Mums and Mutts, check out their Facebook or watch Megan find homes for adoptable animals every Friday on PHL17 Morning News!