IN FOCUS: Honoring the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Our focus is on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his connection to the Philadelphia region.

We have a host of guests starting with the founder of The Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service. Todd Bernstein, Global Citizen Founder and President shares he how launched the day of service now in its twenty-fourth year. Bernstein said this year one-hundred fifty-thousand people are expected to volunteer at many events throughout the city. It is the oldest and largest Martin Luther King Day of Service in the country.

Next up on In Focus, two of the Cecil B. Moore Philadelphia Freedom Fighters join us. Karen Jordan, Cecil B. Moore Philadelphia Freedom Fighters President and member Kenneth Abdus Salaam share their experiences growing up in Philadelphia in the 1960’s. They tell us about hearing Dr. King speak at the Girard College Wall at a rally in 1965 and meeting the civil rights icon in person. To RSVP the the 24th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, go HERE.

Jenna Kehres, Museum Program Manager at the National Constitution Center shares upcoming events honoring Dr. King that are happening on the Martin Luther King Day of Service. And, in a “did you know” fun question and answer format, we share facts about Dr. King with our viewers. Lastly, Philadelphia favorite and nationally recognized musical director Johnnie Croom is with us for the entire show playing freedom songs and contemporary music in honor of Dr. King’s legacy. “In Focus” airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.