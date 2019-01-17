× Police: Man Shot In Face; Suspects Steal $20 Dollars

Police are searching for five men they say worked together to rob and shoot a man in the face. Investigators say the men only got away with $20 dollars.

It happened around 8:30 last night. Police say a 61 year-old man was walking around North 22nd Street and Cambria when five men approached him.

Investigators say those five men went through the victim's pockets and took $20 dollars.

For some unknown reason, police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and fired one shot which struck the victim in the face. Investigators say all the suspects fled on foot.

When police arrived, they found the victim conscious but bleeding heavily. Officials rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he's in stable condition.

During the investigation, police recovered surveillance video of the entire robbery. They said the suspects were wearing dark-colored winter jackets and fled on 21st Street.

Call police if you have any information that can help their investigation.