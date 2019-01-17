Joe’s Steaks Offers New Kielbasa Cheesesteak

Posted 9:33 AM, January 17, 2019, by

Joe’s Steaks and Soda is of course known for their classic cheesesteak… but have you heard of a kielbasa cheesesteak?

That’s what the shop is now offering to celebrate their 70th year by offering a new Philadelphia staple specialty each month. Next month, they’re offering a Herr’s Potato Chip milkshake, and coming soon is a Scrapple cheesesteak.

Joe’s has two locations in the city- in Fishtown and in Torresdale. For more information on everything they’ve got in store for this year, visit JoesSteaks.com.

