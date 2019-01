Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of Ben Franklin's birthday PHL 17 went to the Franklin Institute to celebrate.

The Franklin Institute is holding a special event this weekend to ring in Ben's 313th birthday. The bash will happen on Saturday, January 19 from 11 am to 3 pm.

There will be tons of hands on activities inspired  by the founding father, along with the debut of three Franklin related artifacts.

To learn more about Ben's Birthday Bash or about other events happening this month click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video