Sneak Peek at Philly’s Newest Luxury Boxing Gym

Posted 10:26 AM, January 16, 2019, by

Philly is rich with boxing history, with some of the most famous boxers calling Philadelphia their home, which is why a state-of-the-art boxing gym in Center City makes perfect sense.

'Everybody Fights' opening at 19th and Market Streets will have the grit of a boxing gym with luxury style amenities. It will offer more than 80 classes a week from circuit training, to yoga and of course boxing. The facility will also have a bag room and a full size boxing ring.

'Everybody Fights' is owned by George Foreman III, son of the legendary George Foreman Senior.

The 12,000-square-foot gym is set to open on February 1.

