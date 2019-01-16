Sneak Peek at Philly’s Newest Luxury Boxing Gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philly is rich with boxing history, with some of the most famous boxers calling Philadelphia their home, which is why a state-of-the-art boxing gym in Center City makes perfect sense.

'Everybody Fights' opening at 19th and Market Streets will have the grit of a boxing gym with luxury style amenities. It will offer more than 80 classes a week from circuit training, to yoga and of course boxing. The facility will also have a bag room and a full size boxing ring.

'Everybody Fights' is owned by George Foreman III, son of the legendary George Foreman Senior.

The 12,000-square-foot gym is set to open on February 1.